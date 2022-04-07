Kariwak Village hosts Jazzin' The Experience

Theron Shaw -

There will be no Jazz Experience in Tobago for a third consecutive year but enthusiasts will still get the opportunity to enjoy the music of Theron Shaw, Toni Paul and the Kariwak Players at Jazzin’ The Renaissance on May 1, 2022.

The event, hosted by musician John Arnold and the Kariwak Players, is being held at the Kariwak Village Garden, Crown Point, from 5 pm.

“With the THA not doing jazz, we decided to focus on those other places that normally do jazz in that period. So, I had a meeting with Kariwak and we decided that we will attempt to put on something just to deal with that,” Arnold told Newsday, adding the event will feature traditional jazz music.

He explained the concept was linked to the reopening of the economy after the country’s two-year battle with covid19.

“The renaissance is really about the revival of entertainment, moreso the revival of jazz music as therapy, as music – all the things that are positive but musical. It is about entertainment, for people to laugh again.”

Arnold added, “That is the frame of mind coming out of covid19, that we want to at least put on this show that allows people an opportunity for nostalgia, healing, entertainment and enjoyment. That is the thinking behind it.”

He said he was hoping the show would set the framework for other jazz events featuring artistes like Mavis John and Vaughnette Bigford later in the year.

“The attempt is really to start something that could generate a series of events, a feel good thing.”

He said many people had already expressed interest in attending via social media.

On May 1, Opulence Promotions Events Management will also host Utopia at the Buccoo Historical Park from 2 pm-10 pm.

Billed as a hybrid Jazz Experience, the event features an “exquisite fusion” of music, food, art and fashion.

Last Wednesday, Chief Secretary Farley Augustine told reporters although the THA would not be hosting the Jazz Experience. It would instead support private jazz ventures on the island.

“It is too late for us to plan jazz as a THA – no doubt,” he had said after addressing Spiritual Baptist Liberation celebrations at the Mt Bethel Spiritual Baptist, Scarborough.

Augustine also said the THA would review the viability of the event.