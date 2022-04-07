Easter Cycling Grand Prix returns to Arima Velodrome

Local cyclists Ryan D'Abreau (Arima Wheelers), left, and Phoebe Sandy (Madonna Wheelers) will both feature at the 2022 Easter International Cycling Grand Prix from April 15-17. - Courtesy SporTT

THE Easter International Cycling Grand Prix returns to the Arima Velodrome from April 15-17.

This year’s cast of competing cyclists will feature a more local blend since the majority of foreign-invited riders may not attend owing to the economic repercussions of the pandemic.

However, the Grand Prix promises to be a speed-filled event as over 60 domestic cyclists are gearing up to hit the Arima track. The theme for this year’s event is “Cycling on the Rise”.

The likes of 2021 Elite Pan American Track Cycling Championships team sprint silver medallist Zion Pulido, last year’s World Juniors debutant Ryan D’Abreau, rising female racer Phoebe Sandy and veteran roadster siblings Adam and Joshua Alexander have already confirmed their participation among a host of other talents from local clubs.

Neither of TT’s foreign-based cyclists such as Olympians Nicholas Paul, Kwesi Browne and siblings Teniel and Akil Campbell will compete. The three males are preparing for the first International Cycling Union (UCI) Track Nations Cup which gets underway in Glasgow, Scotland from April 21-24.

At the Easter Grand Prix launch on Thursday, TT Cycling Federation (TTCF) anticipates a tightly-contested affair and encouraged spectators to come out and support a return to top-flight racing.

“We are coming out of this pandemic and we’re happy that we can have all our patrons back out coming out to support our cyclists for the beginning of this new cycling season which started in January,” she said.

Williams confirmed the TTCF did send out official correspondence to several nations but the feedback thus far has been underwhelming.

“We have invited some (nations) and still awaiting confirmation. We’re not looking too much for that because we know over the period it has been hard for many countries to participate.

“So it’s more going to be a local flavour to it. However, if the foreigners do come in, it will be fitting for our local cyclists,” she added.

Williams said the government’s recent lift on covid19 restrictions allows both vaccinated and unvaccinated fans back to the stands but strict health protocols would be observed.

This meet is also being used as preparations ahead of the inaugural Caribbean Games which pedals off from June 29 to July 3 in Guadeloupe.

Sandy, who represents Madonna Wheelers, welcomed a return to domestic competition after a two-year hiatus courtesy covid19. The youngster is eager to get going.

“I’m looking forward to (get) a little bit of exposure to riding in big groups. Because of covid19, I only rode with team members so competing with other riders would be interesting, to see my level of bike handling. It’s my first Grand Prix so I’m excited,” she said.

Admission to the Grand Prix is $50 per adult and $20 for children under 12.