3 deaths, 198 new covid19 cases

The Ministry of Health reported three more deaths and 198 new covid19 cases on Tuesday.

In its 4 pm update, it said the number of deaths to date is now 6,318. Of those, 263 were fully vaccinated, 3,117 were not, and 390 had died before May 2021, when the first group of vaccinated individuals became fully vaccinated. There are now 6,318 active cases.

The update said there are 155 patients in hospital and the vaccination status of patients in hospital and step-down facilities from July 22, 2021-April 6, 2022 showed 17.9 per cent – 3,130 people – were fully vaccinated and 82.1 per cent – 14,274 people – were not.

It said 50.7 per cent of the population is now fully vaccinated, with 709,733 people fully vaccinated and 690,267 who are not.To date 147,101 boosters have been administered.