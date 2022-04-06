Trinidad and Tobago open Nations League run vs Nicaragua

In this Aug 25, 2020 file photo, men's U17 head coach Angus Eve speaks with the media outside the Ato Boldon Stadium, Couva. - Newsday File Photo

TRINIDAD and Tobago’s senior men open their Group C campaign in League B of the 2022/2023 Concacaf Nations League (CNL) away to Nicaragua on June 3.

This was confirmed on Wednesday following Concacaf's release of its fixtures and dates following the official draw on Monday night.

Angus Eve’s men will then host Bahamas in TT on June 6 and close off the window with two remaining matches in Group C away to St Vincent/Grenadines on June 10 and at home to the Vincentians on June 13.

The round-robin group phase then closes out with two matches in March 2023. TT is the only seeded team in this group.

For these matches, TT will travel to the Bahamas to play on March 24 and finish off at home to Nicaragua three days later.

The TT Football Association will release information on the match venues in due course.

Concacaf confirmed that the 2022/23 CNL group stage will serve as the qualifier for the 2023 Gold Cup. Following round-robin play, the League A group winners and runners up (eight teams) and the League B group winners (four teams) will guarantee their participation in the 17th edition of the Gold Cup.

A TTFA statement issued on Wednesday said, "Furthermore, 12 other teams will have an opportunity to qualify for the tournament via the Gold Cup prelims. The prelims will include the participation of the League A third-place finishers (four teams), the League B second-place finishers (four teams), and the League C group winners (four teams)."

It added that the CNL group stage will continue to be played in a three-league format, with home and away round-robin play on the FIFA match windows of June 2022 (double window) and March 2023.

"The group stage will be followed by the Concacaf Nations League finals presented by Qatar Airways in June 2023 and will consist of semi-finals, third-place match, and final," the statement further read.

TT’s Group C Concacaf Nations League Fixtures

TT vs Nicaragua, June 3 (away)

TT vs Bahamas, June 6, (home)

TT vs St Vincent/Grenadines, June 10 (away)

TT vs St Vincent/Grenadines, June 13 (home)

TT vs Bahamas, March 24th, 2023 (away)

TT vs Nicaragua, March 27th, 2023 (home)