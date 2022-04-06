Stalwart is gone

THE EDITOR: Her silence, more so, thrust us to reach the nadir. The lusty, passionate voice arising out of Arouca, our mother Jacqueline Timothy, PNM stalwart and former party welfare officer, is now gone.

This passing plunges us into mourning. Venerability and activism deemed her to be indefatigable, cogent, inveterate, and the very essence of her presence inspired us all.

With such a passing, the tremendous void is unfathomable. May we who are deeply affected by this loss find solace in her patriotic spirit and memory. We remain grateful for this fortitude and her indelible and lifelong commitment to service.

ANCILLA ASHLEY KIRBY

Port of Spain