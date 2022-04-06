Respect, please

THE EDITOR: We have reached the unfortunate place where the conversations in TT, with very few exceptions, are irrelevant to our development or to the improvement of the quality of our lives.

The Opposition UNC seems bent on attacking the Government on every front for every conceivable trite irrelevance. It is getting tiresome. Sadly, the governing PNM feels compelled to respond to the UNC’s every ill-founded noise, while the media, instead of fact-checking, seems happy to publish or broadcast the to and fro, he-say-she-say bacchanal, while we citizens sit helplessly and haplessly.

It is said that you get the government you deserve. I don’t think anyone deserves this.

Please, can we the citizens get the respect we deserve? Kindly elevate the quality of the discussion and focus your collective attention on the issues that affect our future.

May we have some leadership? Please.

STEPHEN GEORGE

via e-mail