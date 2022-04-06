Plans to import paediatric covid19 vaccines in final stages

Patricia, eight, grimaces after getting her first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech covid19 vaccine for children 5-11, at a vaccination centre in Bucharest, Romania. AP Photo -

The Ministry of Health is in the final stages of getting a donation of Pfizer covid19 vaccines for children aged five-11 into the county.

Almost two weeks ago Minister of Health Terrence Deyalsingh announced in Parliament that Trinidad and Tobago had been given 40,000 paediatric vaccines by the government of Spain.

He further revealed that TT is still in ongoing discussions with Pfizer to acquire enough vaccines to vaccine 120,000 children.

In an update during Wednesday’s virtual Health Ministry press conference Deyalsingh said he said doesn’t have a date for the arrival of the vaccine yet, because the government is still dealing with the legal elements to clear the way for the Pfizer vaccines to come into the country.

“We have received the draft donation agreement document. For all vaccines that come into the country, whether it's purchases or donations, there are some legal hurdles to cross. We have received this agreement, which has been sent to the Attorney General for vetting. Once that is signed off, we move to actual logistics, such as getting the vaccines in, and flight details.

“They have also requested that we show them the vaccines are legally registered in TT. We sent that to them and as soon as we have a firm date, we will start to move the vaccines to TT.”