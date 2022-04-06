Parkites book spot in Sunday League decider

Tion Webster -

QUEEN’S PARK booked their spot in the final of the Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board (TTCB) Premiership I 50-over tournament (Sunday League) after finishing with a 100 per cent record after the round-robin preliminary stage on Sunday.

The Parkites cruised to an eight-wicket win over Alescon Comets in their final first round match at Pierre Road, Charlieville.

Comets were bundled out for 139 off 35.5 overs with West Indies ‘white-ball’ left-arm spinner Akeal Hosein taking five wickets for 23 runs for the Parkites. Comets relied on captain Shatrughan Rambaran’s 61 and Reeval Ramnarine’s 40.

The visitors raced to 143/2 off 20 overs in response, with Tion Webster hitting an unbeaten 70.

Central Sports defeated First Citizens Clarke Road by 36 runs in another fixture, at Invaders Ground, Felicity.

Daniel Williams struck 104 and fellow opener Keegan Simmons made 42 as Central Sports posted 196 off 41.2 overs. Justyn Gangoo captured 5/23 and Ahkeel Mollon 2/31 for Clarke Road.

Former Barbados and West Indies off-spinner Ryan Austin had 4/29 and ex-Trinidad and Tobago left-arm spinner Ricky Jaipaul got 2/37 as Clarke Road were dismissed for 160 off 38.2 overs. Dejourn Charles made 46 and Gangoo 32 for Clarke Road.

At Syne Village in Penal, hosts PowerGen registered a three-wicket win over Preysal.

Veteran TT Red Force batsman Jason Mohammed blazed an unbeaten 133 (94 balls, 14 fours and three sixes) while Vedesh Sookhai made 40 as PowerGen, set a victory target of 281, reached 282/7 with five deliveries remaining. Strassack Sankar took 2/59 and Sanjiv Gooljar 2/64 for Preysal.

Earlier on the day, Preysal tallied 280/9 courtesy 106 from Crystian Thurton and 57 from his opening partner Kamil Pooran. Uthman Mohammed took 4/46 for PowerGen.

And, at the Queen’s Park Oval in St Clair, Queen’s Park II whipped Victoria by seven wickets.

Dexter Sween had 5/34 and Namir Suepaul 3/13 as Victoria were skittled out for 96 off 24 overs. Keron Kanhai offered lone resistance with 46.

Kirstan Kallicharan scored an unbeaten 56 as Queen’s Park II raced to 97/3 in reply, off 14.1 overs.

Other Scores -

Premiership II North -

SATURDAY (Round Six) -

At Munroe Road Recreation Ground: MUNROE ROAD 184 (33.2 overs) - Vishal Seedan 49, Kristoff Lewis 35; Fiaz John 4/8, Sion King 4/41 vs DEFENCE FORCE 175 (41.3 overs) - Andre Medina 45, Leon Basanoo 36; Kristoff Lewis 3/33, Kyle Jattan 2/14. Munroe Road won by nine runs.

At Prisons Sports Ground: MERRYBOYS 263/8 (50 overs) - Daron Cruickshank 96, Franklyn Rouse 55; Tishan Ramroop 2/57, Brendan Sooklal 2/61 vs PRISONS 249 (49.4 overs) - Zachary Ragoonath 62, Vikash Rampersad 41; Daron Cruickshank 3/48, Tevon Jadoo 2/28. Merry Boys won by 14 runs.

At Crown Street, Tacarigua: QUEEN’S PARK III 159 (42 overs) - Jeremiah Cruickshank 42, Sameer Ali 30; Teron Jadoo 4/25, Anthony Simmons 2/26 vs CANE FARM 75 (28.2 overs) - Ravi Khan 14; Sameer Ali 5/19, Shiva McCoon 2/9. Queen’s Park III won by 84 runs.

SUNDAY (Round Seven) -

At Munroe Road Recreation Ground: EL SOCORRO YOUTH MOVEMENT 112 (24.5 overs) - Aaron Naitram 26, Ryan Innis 22; Kristoff Lewis 6/39, Aaron Basant 4/16 vs MUNROE ROAD 116/3 (18.5 overs) - Kristoff Lewis 39 not out, Kieron Joseph 33 not out; Shakeem Prince 2/40. Munroe Road won by seven wickets.

At Diego Martin Sporting Complex: QUEEN’S PARK III 224 (50 overs) - Savion Lara 72, Nicholas Elliott 47; Franklyn Rouse 4/53 vs MERRY BOYS 230/2 (24.4 overs) - Daron Cruickshank 122 not out, Mario Belcon 45, Iqwe Craig 43. Merry Boys won by eight wickets.

Premiership II South -

SATURDAY (Round Six) -

At National Cricket Centre: PREMIER LEAGUE UNDER-19 232 (50 overs) - Andrew Rambaran 71, Nick Ramlal 31; Quin Ci Babel 3/41, Gabriel Blackwell 2/30 vs CALDRAC 235/7 (44.2 overs) - Quin Ci Babel 86, Nathaniel McDavid 61; Zachary Siewah 2/39, Jason Agard 2/62. Caldrac won by three wickets.

At Cunjal Recreation Ground I, Barrackpore: ENDEAVOUR 209/8 (47 overs) - Shiva Ragoobar 46, Chris Pattia 41; Keyron Ramlal 4/30, Reaz St Clair 2/42 vs YORKSHIRE 193/9 (42.2 overs) - Mike Smith 44, Reaz St Clair 37; Kareem Khan 3/64; Chris Pattia 2/24. Endeavour won by 16 runs.

SUNDAY (Round Seven) -

At National Cricket Centre: COSMOS 122 (39 overs) - Nathan Roopan 33; Andrew Rambaran 3/9, Vasant Singh 3/35 vs PREMIER LEAGUE UNDER-19 124/3 (18.5 overs) - Rajeev Ramnath 50 not out, Zachary Siewah 29 not out; Raymond Goolie 2/22. Premier League Under-19 won by seven wickets.

At Gilbert Park, California: YORKSHIRE 97 (21.1 overs) - Kristian Dean 23; Avinash Mahabirsingh 3/22, Nathaniel McDavid 3/35 vs CALDRAC 100/2 (9.5 overs) - Nathaniel McDavid 49 not out, Varindra Maharaj 25 not out. Caldrac won by eight wickets.