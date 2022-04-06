Justice and freedom for all

THE EDITOR: In TT, we once considered ourselves lucky that many of the world’s ills have passed us by – even hurricanes barely touched our twin islands because we live outside the hurricane belt. But unfortunately, climate change may soon change that. With floods, rising sea levels caused by melting ice caps, and high winds affecting the entire planet, what were once considered 100-year events are becoming more commonplace – they were once euphemistically called “acts of God.”

We live in an increasingly virulent world, with wars in far-off lands disrupting global markets and unleashing starvation on unprepared nations, to worldwide pandemics and crime becoming more endemic. Unfortunately, many of us throw up our hands and accept these events as signs of the times. Is there anything we can do in TT to make our lives less ravaged by these seemingly intractable events? Can the Government do anything to mitigate them and protect the citizens?

Fortunately, we are blessed with an education system that produces world-class citizens who can think critically of the problems facing us and find sustainable solutions to flooding, lack of nationwide pipe-borne water, deplorable roads and sidewalks, an unstable supply of electricity, no jobs for the youths, and crime.

One fledgling party, the Justice & Freedom Party, will use the myriad of talents we produce to harness its love of country and change these blessed islands into the paradise that they can be. According to its website, justicefreedomparty.com, “The Justice & Freedom Party is no third political party. Instead, it is one forged out of a burning desire of the people of Trinidad and Tobago to have good and proper governance and a people-centred government.

“This is no ordinary political party. It is promulgated without its first leadership council or political leader. That will come with internal leadership elections on May 14, 2023. After that, the members of the JFP will elect their political leader and leadership council. Such is the participatory democracy in the Justice & Freedom Party.”

Let us hope that the new party will live up to its namesake of justice and freedom for all. However, for that to occur it will need the support of people from all walks of life, especially the disenfranchised who have been left out of the wealth that TT has to offer.

REX CHOOKOLINGO

rexchook@gmail.com