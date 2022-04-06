In defence of former AG

Faris Al-Rawi - Jeff K. Mayers

THE EDITOR: I share with readers a personal perspective on the Minister of Rural Development and Local Government, Faris Al-Rawi.

I am one of the members of the private sector who was opposed to the Government’s proposed safe zone expansion into the public sector. The justifications given by the Prime Minister for not proceeding with the expansion coincided almost perfectly with my personal reasons for opposing it and for that I am grateful.

I am truly appreciative of Al-Rawi’s patient ear (and eyes) while I tried to explain to him why the expansion was not in our population’s best interests. I’d like to mention how concerning it is for someone like myself, seated at such a significant distance, to see how the publicity surrounding the recent Cabinet reshuffle has been handled.

Al-Rawi has gone above and beyond the call of duty in the protection of his people by contending with the science on the safe-zone expansion. I submitted my scientific research, but Al-Rawi was the one to advise the Government. He has managed that matter discreetly, while minimising legal costs.

Considering the number of other attorneys general around the world who have disregarded the danger of mandating a vaccine whose medium to long-term effects are not yet known, it’s unfortunate that the people don’t know what he’s done for them. Please see the UK Government’s Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation report indicating same: (https://www.gov.uk/government/news/jcvi-issues-updated-advice-on-covid-19-vaccination-of-children-aged-12-to-15.

I draw the public’s attention to the various riots and protests around the world in developed countries like France and the US and I ask them to consider that our Government permitted the First Wave and Push Back movements’ protests to the proposed vaccine requirement in the public sector, despite irregularities in their application for permission. Perhaps there is more wisdom in the Government than is published.

Whatever the motivation for the reshuffle, and I assume it is a legitimate one, I don’t believe there is any mature or utilitarian purpose for Al-Rawi or his family to suffer public humiliation as he has proven to me that he is a man who can be reasoned with and is not intimidated by science.

Though I have never met the minister, I believe him to be a progressive-minded man of the people who included the exception of natural immunity for access to safe zones, when other countries like the US have blatantly disregarded same. Please see Israeli research on the effectiveness of natural immunity compared with one brand of vaccine.

I look forward to the dynamic contributions that the minister is going to make in his new position.

I know I’d rather have both him and the newly appointed Attorney General occupying positions of leadership. I feel even more secure with these two highly respected legal minds in charge of my country.

ROXANNE RAMOO

attorney