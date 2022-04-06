Hospital services available in Roxborough

FILE PHOTO: Udecott construction manager Brent Siboo, right, hands over the keys to the Roxborough hospital to Division of Health, Wellness and Family Development officials on May 1, 2021. PHOTO COURTESY THA -

After more than one year, hospital services are finally available at the Roxborough Hospital.

Secretary for the THA Division of Health, Wellness and Social Protection Dr Faith BYisrael made the announcement as she delivered her report for the year during its Mandate Monday event. The report was carried live on the Office of the Chief Secretary’s Facebook page.

BYisrael said: “As of April first, I am proud to indicate that the Roxborough Hospital is actually open and is actually functioning using hospital services. As of the first of April, we currently have outpatient services happening at the hospital and that includes urology, renal clinics, OBGYN, peads and internal medicine.”

She said the patients would be contacted.

“If you are part of those clinics in the Scarborough General Hospital and you live in the eastern end of the island, you should get a call stating that you can come to Roxborough to have those services available. The same applies to dialysis – we have the capacity to have six seats used at the same time so that is also available.”

Medical imaging, she said is also available, while she hastened to add that the facility is unable to do emergency services at this time.

“So if you need to go to accident and emergency, you would still need to go to the Scarborough Hospital. We are also unable to provide ward services at this time, so al of the in-patient services, we hope that at the end of the next Mandate Monday, we would be able to announce that those services are available because the target date is June 1 for those services.”

The facility was commissioned by the Prime Minister in January 2021. The new 31,320-square-foot hospital on Bloody Bay Road in Roxborough, Tobago, was completed at a cost of $98,379,410.04 (VAT-inclusive).