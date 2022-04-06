Financial reparations for slavery unlikely

THE EDITOR: I have been following the evolving issue of reparations for African slavery in the New World, as it is an important matter for so many people in the US, through the Caribbean chain of islands and down to Brazil in South America.

Now, the fact that any form of slavery is and was ghastly, abhorrent and totally unacceptable is not in dispute. However, what should be done about it is not as straightforward as many of us may think.

In this regard some clever lawyers were successful in getting a substantial court settlement for the families of Mau Mau warriors who were slaughtered by the British colonial authorities in the 1950s in Kenya.

In doing so they were able to clearly identify and place specific blame on the perpetrators, some of whom were still alive, thereby directly connecting them to the victims.

Unfortunately, in the case of African slavery, you are dealing with an institution, however horrible and unjust, that ended in most cases well over 150 years ago. This makes it practically impossible to make a definitive connection between the guilty parties and the victims.

As one European Prime Minister recently said, “None of my citizens were responsible for the institution of slavery.” Also, any financial reparations granted will have to be funded by the current taxpayers in the UK, Holland, Spain, Portugal, Italy and the US. This will also cause a huge political can of worms for the leadership of those countries.

To further illustrate the difficulty involved here, I have been reading letters in the UK press on the matter for over ten years and have never come across even one letter from a British taxpayer in support of paying financial reparations for African slavery in former British colonies.

Indeed, here is a transcript of a typical letter in the British press on reparations: “Well, I’m still waiting for reparations from Italy for the Roman invasion, France for the Norman conquest and Germany for bombing my grandmother’s house in World War Two.”

So, while the case for financial reparations is very just and highly deserving, it is unlikely to ever succeed.

GREGORY WIGHT

via e-mail