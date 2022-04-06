ExporTT represents Trinidad and Tobago in person in Panama

(L-R) translator Yerhei Carreño, exporTT business advisor Roann David, senior business advisor Nathali Richards, and research officer Kenika Baldeo at the TT booth at Expcomer 2022. Photo courtesy exporTT

Trinidad and Tobago was one of two Caricom countries represented in person at the Expocomer International Trade Exhibition in Panama from March 23-26. This was the first time exporTT, the national export facilitation organisation of TT, was able to promote the country's products in person since 2020.

Expocomer, which is co-ordinated by the Chamber of Commerce, Industries and Agriculture of Panama, featured over 600 exhibitors from more than 30 countries.

In a release, exporTT said a wide variety of products in the food and beverage category were on display for visitors to the organisation’s booth.

ExporTT was represented at the event by senior business adviser Nathali Richards, and Kenika Baldeo, research officer, from the research and opportunities unit, as well as business adviser Roann David, from the capacity-building and programme-funding unit.

Richards, who led the exporTT team, said returning to in-person trade shows was a significant development for the company and its clients.

“Exhibiting in person allows you to receive firsthand feedback from a potential lead on the products sampled and exhibited. Expocomer 2022 gave us the opportunity to re-connect with buyers in Panama and other Central American markets, re-introducing Trinidad and Tobago as a potential supplier.”

Commenting on the reception to the TT booth, David said, “We were pleased that visitors welcomed TT as one of the two Caricom countries in the pavilion. They were eager to sample and receive additional information including pricing and product specification.”

Baldeo said exporTT was able to meet over 50 potential buyers of TT products within a four-day period.

“Compare this to the ten-15 buyers we would have had access to through a consultant on a virtual platform. These buyers hail not only from within Panama but the USA, Costa Rica, El Salvador, Colombia, the Dominican Republic, and others, totalling ten potential markets that T&T suppliers can have access to.

“The research portion of this activity also benefited us, as we were able to conduct store checks which examined the layout of products within supermarkets and identified competitors, as well as meeting with key government agencies. We expect that exporTT’s clients will benefit from this activity."

Interim chargé d’affaires of the TT Embassy in Panama Jerome Joseph provided support to the exporTT team where needed, and gave positive feeback.

“ExporTT gave a strong showing on behalf of a multitude of manufacturers from TT.

"The excellence of the three-person team from exporTT must be underscored. Their knowledge of the products being showcased made for fruitful engagement with prospective distributors and buyers. They were well-received at the forum and networked assiduously to garner interest and increase the visibility of TT.

“It is hoped that participation in future similar forums, including Expocomer 2023, would include a physical presence from the manufacturers themselves which would serve to enhance TT’s level of representation. It is the embassy’s perspective that exporTT’s high level of engagement at Expocomer 2022 bodes well to further strengthening trade relations with our Latin American neighbours and the wider international business community.”

What TT put on show

Candy and mints from KC Confectionery Ltd

Matouk’s pepper sauce

Swiss condiments and pasta

Angostura rums and bitters

Crackers and biscuits from Bermudez Biscuit Company

Chocolate from Montanos’ Chocolate

Malt drinks from the Samba Brewing Company

Toppers snacks

Chubby soft drinks

Associated Brands, who also exhibited at the event, displayed Sunshine Snacks, Sun Mix and Charles Chocolates products.

Carib Brewery, Stuart Brothers Ltd and FashionTT had a virtual presence at the exporTT booth, providing video and written material to share with visitors.