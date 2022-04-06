Esperance Soroptimist works to break the bias

Members of SI Esperance strike the #BreakTheBias pose, the International Women’s Day theme for 2022.

In keeping with this year’s theme for International Women’s Day, #BreakTheBias, Esperance Soroptimist has awarded scholarships to two young women who are pursuing nursing and business administration studies. The club said it also secured free additional tuition for 18 young women who needed remedial help at the CSEC level.

The club believes that by investing in their education, the chances of these women being successful as adults will increase and contribute not only to their development, but also to that of their families and the wider community, Esperance Soroptimist said in a media release.

The club highlighted its projects which it said fit in with the IWD’s theme of #BreakTheBias, among them are its Period Positivity Project launched last year, its investment in girls’ education, a STEM education initiative, and programmes aimed at addressing gender-based violence and human trafficking initiatives.

Esperance SI said, “These four projects represent some of the many steps taken by SI Esperance, on the long road to creating a more inclusive, gender-equal world free from bias, discrimination, and stereotypes. With collective resolve, we can #BreakTheBias and create a new world where all women and girls are not endangered but are instead educated, enabled, and empowered to realise their fullest potential.”