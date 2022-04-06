Debe accident victim's funeral on Thursday in Siparia

Sarika Ramesar, 38, and her husband Mitra. -

The funeral of 38-year-old accident victim Sarika Ramesar is set for Thursday at the family’s home at Mendez Village in Siparia.

Relatives told Newsday that the body would be cremated at the Shore of Peace (Mosquito Creek) cremation site in La Romaine.

Ramesar, her husband Mitra, and their nine-year-old son Naveen were hit when a truck loaded with lumber slammed into the family’s SUV last Wednesday.

The Ranesaras' Hyundai Tucson had developed a problem and they stopped on the shoulder of the southbound lane of the Solomon Hochoy Highway. They were waiting for roadside assistance around 4.30 pm when the crash happened.

The mother of one died on the spot. Father and son survived.

"Naveen is coming along. Today, he went to the mall with family," a relative said on Wednesday.

The truck driver, 36, from Mayaro, told the police he had lost control of the truck. He was injured but was treated and discharged.

Investigations are ongoing.