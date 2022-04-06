Cops to get 31 SUVs, 10 pickups for Easter

In this file photo, some of the 49 vehicles refurbished by VMCOTT before being handed over to the police in May 2019. - Photo by Roger Jacob

A brand-new fleet of SUVs and pickups is expected to boost police mobility ahead of the busy Easter weekend.

The Vehicle Management Company of TT is scheduled to deliver 21 Nissan X-Trails SUVs and ten Nissan Frontier pickups to the police on April 14.

An additional 49 SUVs are expected to be handed over at a later date.

Cabinet approved the purchase of the vehicles on August 19 last year, after the Prime Minister objected to a request to buy 80 SUVs at an estimated cost of $22 million.

Dr Rowley disclosed his concern during the opening of the Carenage Police Station on July 1, 2021, and suggested a cheaper option should be pursued.

The cost of a Nissan X-Trail ranges from $339,000-$439,000 andthe Nissan Frontier ranges from $299,000-$359,000, according to local supplier Massy Motors.

Using the lowest market prices and not including the cost of outfitting the vehicles with sirens, flashing blue lights and special communications, the cost surpassed $26.7 million.

Industry sources said the government would get a hefty discount for such deals from local automotive dealers.

There are an estimated 1,700 vehicles under the management of the police, including those rented for specialised units.

An audit in 2021 showed over 700 vehicles were no longer roadworthy and have been stockpiled at an impound lot in Cumuto to be auctioned. The audit also revealed that 65 vehicles were missing and some were being used in a criminal enterprise involving police officers, contractors and other people to escort heavy machinery.