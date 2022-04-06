Claxton Bay girl dies after falling down a staircase

A 16-year-old girl has died after falling down a staircase on Tuesday afternoon.

Police said Alliyah Kandice Alexander, of Claxton Bay, died at the Couva district health facility.

The police are also investigating reports that she fell while being beaten with a belt by close male relative.

She was a student of the Couva West Secondary School.

The relative, 36, a defence force member, has been assisting with the investigations.