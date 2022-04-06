Buccoo Reef ferry maintenance on hold for Easter demand

FILE PHOTO: The Buccoo Reef fast ferry. -

The statutory maintenance programme for the Buccoo Reef ferry has been rescheduled to April 20 to facilitate the Easter weekend demand for travel to and from Tobago.

Two weeks ago TT Inter-island Transportation Co (TTIT) announced the ferry would go on scheduled dry-docking during Easter.

In a subsequent release on Wednesday TTIT said the vessel would work alongside the TT Spirit, Galleons Passage, and the APT James for the Easter weekend.

There will be three sailings daily between 6.30 am and 4 pm on April 14 and 15. There will be an 8.30 am and 4 pm sailing on Saturday and Sunday and three sailings on Easter Monday and Tuesday.

TTIT said additional sailings have been scheduled to satisfy the peak demand associated with the Easter holiday period. The updated schedule can be viewed on TTIT’s website.

Travellers are asked to comply with covid19 protocols.