Better late than never,Dr Rowley

Prime Minister Dr Rowley - Sureash Cholai

THE EDITOR: This is an open letter to Prime Minister Rowley.

The Unrepresented Peoples Party (UPP) congratulates you for the effrontery displayed in calling on Prince William to have the British put their money where their mouth is when they offer apologies for the evil that was perpetrated upon our ancestors.

In fact, we are elated that the you have found yourself in a space where you felt comfortable enough to call upon our friends in Britain for reparations. And so we applaud and join you in your call for compensation for the descendants of what for all intents and purposes was human trafficking in a hitherto unprecedented and phenomenal scale.

Our elation is not tongue in cheek as, during the last general election, the UPP was the only political organisation to call for reparations. In fact, the UPP was daring enough to incorporate reparations as a flagship policy in its manifesto.

If the truth be told, long before that Bishop Ronald De Verteuil and I had been championing the cause for descendants of human trafficking and enslavement on i95.9 FM. During the 2020 election campaign, the UPP pointed out that Prime Ministers Gaston Browne of Antigua and Mia Mottley of Barbados were spearheading the charge and TT was not only silent, but absent from the table.

Now several moons after, you appear to have seen the light and have come full circle. What can we say? We say (as my mom Mavis Munroe would say; may God Bless her soul), better late than never, PM.

We truly offer heartfelt congratulations to you from the bottom of our hearts. Our only hope is that you would not allow the subject to become submerged, but would make the next indelible step.

KENNETH MUNROE BROWN

political leader

PS: Two years ago the UPP wrote to UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson requesting that the matter be debated in the British Parliament. Johnson’s adviser, Dominic Cummings, contacted us via e-mail but he has since resigned the post.