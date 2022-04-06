Amcham hosts metaverse trade mission to US

Nirad Tewarie, CEO of the American Chamber of Commerce of TT. -

The American Chamber of Commerce of TT (Amcham) is hosting a virtual trade mission in the metaverse to the US state of Illinois on April 13.

In a release, Amcham said 16 companies from TT’s local business community will benefit from the trade mission, which will offer opportunities for export promotion and investment with the US state.

It said the mission will also offer opportunities for the companies to promote and expand their products and services, gain valuable market insight, build their customer base, and widen their audience through informative and interesting conversations with potential buyers and partners through new technologies available in the metaverse.

Amcham CEO Nirad Tewarie said digital tools are increasingly enabling people’s everyday activities.

“More of our lives are being spent in digital spaces with hybrid offices, video-based education, and online social communities forming the basis of most of our interactions and communications. In our efforts to promote and build the local tech ecosystem, Amcham TT is committed to utilising new technologies available to increase business competitiveness and incentivise trade and other opportunities for growth and development in TT.”

He said the organisation is very excited that the platform has been developed by one of its local members in TT. Amcham contracted local boutique, external development, and video-game studio Coded Arts to build and design the virtual platform used for the trade mission.

“Through this technology, our companies will have direct and easy access to potential international investors and business opportunities with leading firms operating in Illinois, US to expand their networks of buyers, suppliers, and contacts. While this is a first step and a basic foray into the metaverse, exploring future opportunities in the metaverse could create a large-scale industrial workspace for companies to enhance business operations and communications, drive investment, and advance interactions by using augmented reality devices that helps users interact with elements in a virtual reality space, in the same way, they would in the real world that is cheaper, faster, and less time-consuming.”

Tewarie said the platform will allow companies and participants to be able to watch live or on-demand presentations and communicate with investors through web chats.

Meanwhile, state-of-the-art 3D designs and fully interactive virtual booths are provided to each company or vendor to showcase their products and services.

Amcham said the mission has drawn attention from sectors with export potential in the food and beverage, auto industry, fintech, education and digita-related products.

Interested companies can register to participate in the trade mission via the website at https://www.trinidadtobagotrademission.com.