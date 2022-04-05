TKR director Venky Mysore: Pooran, Russell 'a massive boost'

Trinbago Knight Riders Venky Mysore. FILE PHOTO -

THE signings of Nicholas Pooran and Andre Russell to the Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) team “is a massive boost”, according to the franchise’s director Venky Mysore.

On Monday, the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) announced the list of players that were either retained or signed by the six franchise teams for the 2022 season.

Wicketkeeper/batsman Pooran, who played for the then-TT Red Steel in 2013 and 2014, captained the Guyana Amazon Warriors in the 2021 season. All-rounder Andre Russell represented the Jamaica Tallawahs since the tournament’s inception in 2013.

TKR captain Kieron Pollard, fellow West Indies players Sunil Narine, Akeal Hosein and Jayden Seales, as well as Tion Webster, were the players retained for this year’s edition, which will take place from August 30 to September 30.

“We have consistently focused on building our franchise by identifying Caribbean talent and providing them with opportunities,” said Mysore, in a media release on Tuesday. “Hosein, Seales and Webster are great examples of players who have taken big strides recently. These, along with Pollard and Narine, who has been a pillar of the (TKR) set up, form a fantastic core.”

Mysore continued, “In addition, to be able to bring Pooran back home and also add Russell to the TKR contingent is a massive boost.

“We look forward to announcing our exciting foreign signings shortly and also complete our squad at the CPL draft,” he added. “We can’t wait for the 2022 season and I am sure TKR will again be very competitive and continue to entertain our fans.”

Colin Borde, manager of the TKR team, said in a Whatsapp message on Monday, “We are very happy with the retentions and new signings. In Pooran and Russell, we have youth, experience and some awesome explosiveness in both gentlemen.

“Regarding retentions, it’s great to see the players who have been retained with faith shown in their abilities to continue to grow and deliver wonderful things for this team,” Borde added.