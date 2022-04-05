Shell produces first gas from Colibri project

Shell Energy House, the headquarters of Shell Trinidad and Tobago Ltd, at St Clair Avenue, St Clair. File photo -

Shell has announced that it delivered first gas from the Colibri project, in Block 22 in the North Coast marine area.

It said first gas was reached on March 30.

The Colibri project is a backfill project expected to add about 30,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d) or 174 mmscf/d (million standard cubic feet per day). Production is expected to peak at about 43,000 boe/d or 250 mmscf/d through four subsea gas wells.

Wael Sawan, director of Integrated Gas, Renewable and Energy Solutions at Shell, expressed pride in the Shell TT team for its commitment to a safe and timely delivery.

“This reinforces the delivery of Shell’s Powering Progress strategy in country as we seek to provide more and cleaner energy solutions globally,” he said. “Colibri, along with other development projects, will see natural gas going to both the domestic petrochemical markets and into LNG exports.”

The Colibri project, along with the Barracuda, which started production in July last year, and other existing developments will deliver more gas to TT through Atlantic LNG

Colibri is co-owned by Shell and Heritage Petroleum Company Ltd. Shell has a ten per cent working interest in the well and Heritage has a 20 per cent stake.