Northern Division cops seize two guns in overnight searches

File photo.

Police from the Northern Division arrested one man and seized two guns during a series of searches between Monday night and Tuesday morning.

Police said between 5 pm and 8 pm on Monday they went to an abandoned lot in Block Three, Wallerfield, where they found a bag containing a black Smith and Wesson revolver.

In a second exercise police went to a bushy area at Jokhan Trace, Carapo, where they found a Taurus pistol and magazine containing five rounds of ammunition in a bag.

In an unrelated incident, police also arrested a 48-year-old Wallerfield man for the possession of 1.5 grams of cocaine.

The exercises were led by Snr Supt Paponette and co-ordinated by Supt Edwards, ASP Etienne and Insp Pitt.