No spike in patrons in southland as safe zone restrictions removed

SEA OF EMPTY SEATS: A handful of customers at the food court in Gulf City Mall on Monday, the first day of the lifting of safe zone restrictions. PHOTO BY MARVIN HAMILTON -

AS safe zones restrictions were lifted on Monday, not much activity took place inside restaurants, food courts and other areas once designated safe zones.

Newsday visited several malls, food courts and restaurants in the San Fernando area around lunch time to get an idea of what the crowds looked like. The crowds were minimal to none in some places.

At the food court in Gulf City, a few people took the opportunity to utilise the area while others purchased their food and left.

Seema Basdeo said, “It was about time that this decision was taken because people needed to get back out and the economy needed to be reopened.

“I do not have an issue with the removal of safe zones. People need to realise that covid19 was their responsibility and do the correct thing to prevent the spread of the virus.”

At South Park Mall, several people welcomed the removal of safe zones and urged for personal responsibility.

Aneisha Beach, who was having a drink at Starbucks said, “I’m satisfied that it was removed, and I am not sceptical about the spread of the virus. Government had set a target for the number of vaccinated people to ensure that the country can operate effectively, and we’ve reached that target. Other countries are using that same model to reopen their economies.”

Supervisor at Starbucks at the mall Latifah De Couteau said Monday did not present any influx of customers because of the safe zone restriction removal.

“The customers who came in were few and they did not stay long. They just bought their drinks and left and those who had their meetings did just that and then they left.

“We hope to see more people coming into the establishment from Friday into Sunday evening,” De Couteau said.

Basdeo and a few other people Newsday spoke with on High Street, San Fernando agreed that mask wearing should remain mandatory.

She said, “Things are really bad right now and people need to get out and earn some money. The mask should stay in effect a little while longer.

“People need to still maintain their distance and other safety measures. These things should not be taken for granted.”

Two sisters who did not want to be identified said they welcomed the removal of the safe zones and believed it served no purpose.

Their reasoning was that one sister was vaccinated while the other was not, but they were still able to meet and be a part of each other’s lives, despite the call to be vaccinated.

One of the women said, “Thank God they are done with trying to segregate people. We can all share a common space now. I hope people act responsibly though. This is not an invitation to disregard the work and put the health professionals under stress.”

On March 26, the Prime Minister announced that most covid19 restrictions will be lifted, from April 4.

These included the removal of all restrictions placed in safe zones, no limits on public gatherings and no restrictions at beaches and rivers.

Dr Keith Rowley said, the wearing of face masks in public spaces and on public transportation remained mandatory, except when engaging in physical sporting activity.

And from March 27, people were allowed to enter TT with a negative antigen test since PCR tests will no longer be required. All other requirements for the TT Travel pass will remain. Unvaccinated foreigners will not be allowed entry.