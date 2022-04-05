Kamla: What is real reason behind bringing back Clarence?

Former agriculture minister Clarence Rambharat. FILE PHOTOS -

OPPOSITION Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar wants to know the real reason behind government bringing back Clarence Rambharat for an "imaginary job" weeks after he resigned as Minister of Agriculture, Land and Fisheries.

Speaking the UNC's virtual platform meeting on Monday, Persad-Bissessar said, "He said that he was going to Canada to take care of his family, and now we are being told he is coming back to head something, yet to be formed, called the Single Point Land Management Authority.”

Saying her curiosity was piqued, she continued, “You just fired the man, he cried and said he has to look after his wife and children, and you are bringing him back?

“All of a sudden Mr Rambharat no longer misses his family in Canada. Did he ever leave Trinidad?"

She wondered if he was being brought back to be kept from talking out.

The Prime Minister has explained that the Single Point Land Management Authority, which is yet to come into being, will address problems of state land management and eliminate corruption.

He also said he had a Cabinet note to ensure government continued to have his services.

Persad-Bissessar said she was not sold on Rambharat missing his family, saying he had been fired.

Referring to certain information on corruption which he said he had passed on to the police, Persad-Bissessar quipped, “Seven years you sitting down there (in that ministry) and nothing came of it. Now you want to play whistleblower?”

She called on Government to answer questions about the brother of a former minister who collected money to sort out documents regarding state lands. And if there is no answer, she promised to call names next week.

She also claimed large amounts of timber on state lands were given away.

“What about the lands in the Nariva Wind Belt Forest Reserve and Glod Road, Tableland Forest Reserve, that have been cleared? What about the Beausejour Estate timber theft...all hours of the weekend and in the night in Cedros? Are these the issues he is coming back to investigate?"

She said consolidating all authority over state land issues into the hands of one person and placing it under the Office of the Prime Minister were a recipe for abuse.

“Where is the transparency? Where would be the checks and balances? Are you just going to share out land to friends, family and financiers as you try to shore up your failing competency and integrity in governance?”