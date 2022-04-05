Kamla accuses government of spying on politicians, media, trade unions, business

UNC political leader and Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar. -

THE Opposition has accused Government of engaging in a massive illegal spying ring by monitoring phone messages of key members of society.

On the radar are the media, judiciary, business, trade unions, political opponents and politicians within the ruling party, Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar said on Monday night.

At the UNC’s virtual forum, she said this is being done with the help of specially selected police officers, aligned to the Government, to help the Prime Minister “cling to power.”

Referring to “in-fighting” within the Government, she said senators and MPs, board appointees, and their spouses are also being monitored.

“Some time ago, I warned you all about the Rowley government acquiring the Israeli software Pegasus programme to hack into citizens’ WhatsApp communication and other communications.

“Tonight, I can confirm that Government did acquire the software and they have been illegally spying on citizens through various social media platforms, WhatsApp, e-mails.”

She said the information about the spying, as well as names of people who are being spied on, have been furnished by a whistleblower.

Some people identified have been alerted privately, she said.

“The list of persons being spied on includes members of the media – reporters and editors, members of the judiciary – senior judges and magistrates, state agencies spying on their own board appointees, trade unions, members of government. Yes, of course they are spying on their own MPs and senators. And, of course, they must be spying on the Opposition. We know that it’s not the first time.

“Also being illegally monitored are members of the business community, from the chambers of commerce. Lawyers associated both with the UNC and the PNM and, of course, persons in other political parties.

“They are also accessing the media illegally, as in text messages from these persons and storing it. So, remember every e-mail that sits in our folders within these persons e-mail accounts, they have been accessing them and storing them.

“They access your WhatsApp by sending you a message and when you click on it, the software infects your phone.

“They can read your WhatsApp messages in real time, real time as in the time you and sending and receiving them. Therefore, I am advising all of you, always delete your WhatsApp messages. Once you are done, delete. They can catch it in real time, of course, but if you delete as you go along it gives you a bit more security.”

She said when the interception laws were passed, it was clearly stated that only officers of a certain rank would be able to intercept messages after proper procedures were followed.

“I am told this is not happening now. I know there are many great, good police officers, but we know that some officers who are closely affiliated with certain high members of government, they are assisting government in this task.

She said some of the officers were hand-picked to do the alleged spying, referring to a police constable who is a friend with a minister.

Referring to the monitoring of the PM’s own members, Persad-Bissessar said, “Many tell us Rowley does not have control of his MPs due to the in-fighting within the PNM, and now the government has resorted to these gestapo tactics to cling to power.

“Anyone they feel may be a threat to Rowley’s leadership is also being spied upon. They are also monitoring the phones of the spouses of certain PNM persons. Members of this Government are suffering with paranoia and they are desperate to fire anyone they believe are against them.”

She said former attorney general Faris Al-Rawi has already fallen victim to Government’s spying operation, and she foresees more fallout within the ranks of the ruling PNM.

She also said this is one of the reasons why Government is delaying the reopening of Parliament, so as to avoid answering questions which will be placed on record.

“We need answers. We are not on Easter vacation. Why are you hiding from the Parliament? Why are you failing to answer the questions?

“It is clear we are in a dictatorship when judicial officers, business people, trade unions, political persons, political parties not associated with criminal activities but they are being illegally spied upon because of the paranoia of this government.”