Identifying, avoiding and treating yeast infections

Dr Maxwell Adeyemi -

Dr Maxwell Adeyemi

Yeast infection in men

Vaginal yeast infections are more common in women but it is possible for men to get yeast infections, too. When it affects the penis, this is known as a penile yeast infection. All bodies males and females have candida, not just the female body. When there’s an overgrowth of this fungus, it can lead to a yeast infection. The groin area is especially prone to candida overgrowth because of skin folds and moisture.

Penile yeast infections are most commonly caused by having unprotected vaginal intercourse with a woman who has the infection.

The symptoms of a yeast infection in men may not be as prominent, though you might see redness and white patches along the penis as well as burning and itchy sensations.

Yeast infection in women

It’s estimated that up to 75 out of 100 women will get a vaginal yeast infection at least once in their lifetime. Despite their prevalence, it’s important to treat vaginal yeast infections early.

Recurring yeast infections are common, especially if you are pregnant, have diabetes, or have a weakened immune system.

Yeast infection in babies

While yeast infections are commonly associated with vaginal infections, babies can also get them. The most common yeast infection in a baby is a diaper rash. However, not all diaper rashes are the result yeast overgrowth. One can tell if the condition is more than just a diaper rash if baby’s skin is extremely red and has spots in the diaper/groin area, despite using diaper rash cream. Yeast infections may also be presented in other folds of the skin, such as under the armpits.

A topical antifungal cream is generally used to treat yeast infections of the skin. An oral medication may be needed if the baby has oral thrush (yeast infection of the mouth).

While yeast infections in babies are usually harmless, they can lead to more serious infections when left untreated.

Yeast infection in pregnancy

Yeast infections are common during pregnancy because of hormone fluctuations.

A yeast infection during pregnancy isn’t always treated in the same way as non-pregnant women are treated. The use of oral antifungal medications is not advisable during pregnancy owing to possible birth defects. Topical antifungals may be safe to use during pregnancy. While yeast infections won’t hurt your baby, it’s possible to pass the candida fungus to them during delivery. This can lead to diaper rash and oral thrush in your baby.

Yeast infection and urinary-tract infection

Another common infection in women is a urinary-tract infection. While it’s possible to have one or the other, or even both infections at the same time, urinary-tract infection and yeast infections are two different conditions. Urinary-tract infection is a bacterial infection that affects the urinary system. This complex system includes your urethra, as well as your bladder and kidneys. Sex, sexually transmitted infections, and failure to urinate regularly can all lead to urinary-tract infections.

The symptoms of a urinary-tract infection are also different from a yeast infection. There’s no noticeable discharge, but there can be a small amount of blood in the urine. It can also cause frequent urination along with pelvic and abdominal pain. Without treatment, it can lead to more serious complications of the kidneys.

Yeast infection after sex

While it’s possible to develop a yeast infection after sex, a yeast infection itself is not a sexually transmitted disease. Instead, there are other factors at play that can throw off candida balance in the vaginal area. Vaginal intercourse, as well as penetration via sex toys and fingers, can introduce bacteria.

Another possibility is having vaginal intercourse with a man who has a penile yeast infection. The opposite can happen too, where a man might develop a penile yeast infection from a woman who has a vaginal yeast infection. Oral sex may also disrupt bacteria in the mouth, vagina, and penile areas. It is also possible that the yeast infection is purely coincidental. There are many underlying risk factors of a yeast infection, with sexual intercourse being just one of them.

Yeast infection and Vaginosis

Bacterial vaginosis is the most common type of vaginal infection in women between the ages of 15 and 44. Its primary causes are bacterial imbalances from douching and sex, it is not a fungal infection like a typical yeast infection. Bacterial vaginosis typically presents with a strong fishy odor.

Vaginosis has similar symptoms as a yeast infection, including discharge, burning, and itching. This can make distinguishing between the two infections difficult. But while a vaginal yeast infection doesn’t cause long-term complications, untreated bacterial vaginosis can cause complications such as fertility issues and premature delivery (if you get infected while pregnant), and a higher risk of contracting other sexually transmitted infections.

Yeast infection and menstruation

Having both a yeast infection and your menstruation can feel like a double whammy. However, this is not uncommon. Yeast infections are most likely to occur in women during the final days leading up to their period.

Fluctuations in hormones are thought to be a cause of yeast infections before your period, causing imbalances in healthy bacteria in the vagina.

If you experience white to yellow discharge in the week before your period, this isn’t automatically a yeast infection unless you have other hallmark symptoms, such as redness, burning, and itchiness.

While this may constitute a nuisance, early treatment can help clear up the yeast infection before your period starts.

Yeast infection prevention

You can prevent different types of yeast infections by:

• eating a well-balanced diet

• eating yogurt or taking supplements with lactobacillus

• wearing natural fibers such as cotton, linen, or silk

• washing underwear in hot water

• replacing feminine products frequently

Avoid the following to reduce your risks:

• wearing tight pants, pantyhose, tights, or leggings

• using feminine deodorant or scented tampons or pads

• wearing wet clothing, especially bathing suits

• sitting in hot tubs or taking frequent hot baths

• douching

Yeast infections are not considered sexually transmitted infections. In rare cases, you can pass a yeast infection from one partner to another.

It’s also possible for a baby to get a fungal diaper rash at birth if the mother has a vaginal yeast infection during delivery.

You may also pass on a yeast infection to your baby’s mouth during breastfeeding if candida overgrowth is present in the breast area.

Contact Dr Maxwell at 3631807/7575411.