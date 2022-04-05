How is this a gimmick?

Minister of Public Utilities Marvin Gonzales - Angelo Marcelle

THE EDITOR: The Minister of Public Utilities recently announced plans for WASA to use a group of small paving contractors to repair roads damaged when WASA repairs or lays pipes.

This was indeed a laudable initiative and one that was long overdue. For too long have we been subject to gaping patches of dirt left for weeks after the authority has completed repair works. Obstacles that spoken word artiste Paul Keens-Douglas once described as “official government potholes.”

While we welcome Minister Marvin Gonzales’s announcement and look forward to the fixing of at least one of WASA’s many challenges, one cannot help but wonder how and why Opposition UNC MP Barry Padarath could describe this obviously positive development as “a political gimmick.” How is this so?

Padarath seems to have taken a page from the book of Hitler’s chief propagandist Joseph Goebbels, who said: “…blame your enemy for everything that goes wrong and take advantage of every opportunity to create a political whirlwind.”

ALLISON CHANG

via e-mail