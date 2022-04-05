Garbage disposal problem solved

THE EDITOR: Following publication our letter last month in the Newsday, headed “HDC turns a blind eye to a health hazard in Morvant,” there was a positive response from the Housing Development Corporation.

Residents of Ramdial Mahabir Lands Phases I and II held discussions with the HDC and the councillor for the area and reached an agreement for the disposal of garbage.

Thereafter the HDC cleaned up the accumulated garbage and placed three large bins temporarily at Pelican Extension Road and arranged to clear the garbage four times a week.

I urge residents to care for the environment in which we live and to put their garbage in sturdy bags inside the bins provided – not on the ground by the bins. Let us band together and keep the scene clean.

I hope the new administration will also assist the other communities with similar garbage issues.

Our sincere thanks to the councillor and to the HDC.

CAROLINE WILLIAMS

via e-mail