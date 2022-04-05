D'Abadie man, 63, beaten, robbed in home invasion

A 63-year-old D'Abadie man was beaten and robbed in front of his family at his home early on Monday morning.

Police said the man was at his home at Strobus Avenue, Maloney Gardens, with his wife and daughter at around 5.45 am when three men walked in and announced a robbery.

The men beat the homeowner before stealing four cellphones, $45,000 and Can$10,000 before jumping over the front wall of the house and running away.

Police and an ambulance were called in and took the man to hospital, where he was treated.

Maloney police are continuing enquiries.