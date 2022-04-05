Cadet Force in dire straights

Minister of National Security Fitzgerald Hinds - Jeff Mayers

THE EDITOR: The TT Cadet Force (TTCF) has been marking time for the past ten years and there is no one in the Ministry of National Security to give the command “forward.” None of the national security ministers, Mervyn Dillon, Stuart Young and the incumbent Fitzgerald Hinds have ever given the Cadet Force the time of day. Would you believe the current minister was a cadet (lol)?

The only time the Cadet Force is mentioned in Parliament is by the Opposition benches – Rodney Charles comes to mind.

This ex-cadet would like to ask the Minister of National Security:

* What are the plans for the Cadet Force?

* When will an advisory committee be formed?

* When will the Cadet Force get a commandant?

The ministry treats the force with the utmost contemp. “How it hangs, it swings” I am certain is the motto for the TTCF in the ministry.

What if an “old cadets association” could be formed to help the force because the ministry does not care to help. The association will be needed to supply: Uniforms (no money was given for uniforms), financial help for the cadets for foreign travel, equipment, etc.

The Cadet Force has produced so many model citizens since 1910 in all strata of society to the benefit of the country and such an august body is left to become moribund. So sad! Oh! Here is a list of a few citizens who were in the TTCF and served this country:

Dr Hollis Liverpool, Dr Stephen Gift, Ralph Brown, Anthony Smart, Kenneth Gordon, Thomas Gatcliffe, Karl Hudson-Phillip, Carl Jacob, Knolly Clarke, William Demas, Anthony Franklin, Joseph Toney, Clive Sealy.

The force continues to exit, despite being looked upon as flotsam by the ministry, because of the dedication and support of the parents and the ingenuity of the adults. You can’t keep a good man down nor a good organisation.

This letter may not move anyone in the ministry due to the disdain for the Cadet Force.

MARK BOXHILL

Port of Spain