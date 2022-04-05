Bush fire destroys Arouca house

File photo -

One man is homeless after a bush fire destroyed his house on Monday afternoon.

Police said the 42-year-old mason left his home at Fairview Avenue, Windy Hill, Arouca, at around 7 am for work, returned at around midday and saw a bush fire nearby.

The man called firefighters from Tunapuna, who tried to put out the fire, but it eventually destroyed the house.

Investigators said it was a one-bedroom wooden house with no water or electricity.

No one was injured.