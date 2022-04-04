Unvaccinated Tobago covid19 patient dies

Image courtesy CDC

Tobago’s covid19 death toll climbed to 364 after an unvaccinated individual died of the virus overnight Sunday.

In a statement on Monday, the THA Division of Health, Wellness and Social Protection reported there are two new covid 19 cases in Tobago and 364 active cases.

The division said 24 people are currently hospitalised, two of whom are fully vaccinated and 12 unvaccinated.

It said to date, 7,559 patients have recovered from the virus in Tobago, while deaths stand at 260.