TTCB donates cricket gear to prisoners

Azim Bassarath - AYANNA KINSALE

THE Prisons Service has received several items of cricket gear from the TT Cricket Board (TTCB) which will be used in rehabilitation programme for inmates.

They were handed over by Azim Bassarath, president of the TTCB, to prison officers Sean Ramnarine and Stephen Farrell, at the National Cricket Centre in Balmain, Couva, on Tuesday .

The gift of windball bats and balls is expected to greatly assist in the recreational activities involving prisoners and officers.

Bassarath said he was very happy to be involved in the Prisons Services' initiative to provide activities for the inmates to contribute to their health and wellbeing as well as preparing them for their eventual release into society.

He said it was important for the TTCB to create opportunities in the sport for everyone and become truly inclusive, regardless of their status.

This is not the first time the national cricket organisation has partnered with the Prisons Service, he pointed out..

“You may recall that the TTCB had piloted a project with the Umpires Association to train inmates and officers in umpiring, which was very successful. It was the hope that the inmates, on their release, could progress and adopt the specialised training they received to make a decent income from officiating cricket matches,” said Bassarath.

The TTCB president commended the Prisons Service for taking a keen interest in channelling the interest and energies of the incarcerated into a wholesome and useful activity, and pledged the full support of the TTCB in similar efforts in the future.