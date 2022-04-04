Tobago Carnival confirmed for October

A devil out in full force for the launch of Tobago Carnival on January 17, 2020, the last time the festival took place before the onset of the pandemic. - FILE PHOTO/DAVID REID

Tobago is preparing for its Carnival from October 28-30.

Secretary in the THA Division of Tourism, Culture, Antiquities and Transportation Tashia Burris made the announcement as she addressed Mandate Monday, a production of the Tobago House of Assembly held virtually on Monday.

Burris said a committee has already been put in place.

“We have a number of consultants who have agreed to come on board with their expertise, their advice and their training to be able to execute this event and we’re looking forward to the participation of all our stakeholders, and everybody who has been waiting for Carnival can come to Carnival in October.”