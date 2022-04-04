Tickets no answer to city traffic

Port of Spain mayor Joel Martinez - SUREASH CHOLAI

Port of Spain mayor Joel Martinez asked the city council on Thursday to figure out the traffic problem in the capital Mr Martinez is considering returning to wrecking, which has never solved the problem of traffic congestion.

Now the mayor is unclear even about who is authorised to collect the fines for wrecking. Acting Commissioner of Police Mc Donald Jacob says only his office may do so.

But the city has been collecting fines for years, paying wrecking services, paying police officers for extra duty and putting the rest into the Mayor's Fund.

"Have we been doing it illegally?" he wondered.

While Mr Jacob and Mr Martinez ponder that procedural poser, they should also reconsider traffic tickets, which aren't working particularly well as a deterrent either.

In April 2020 Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi piloted a bill which included amendments to the Motor Vehicle and Road Traffic Act, which was designed to relieve the caseload on the courts.

One solution was a reduction by between 60,000 and 80,000 traffic matters before the courts by offering a 50 per cent discount “sale” on old tickets.

That showed a legal system that allows tens of thousands of unpaid tickets to pile up for years just isn't working.

Port of Spain isn't the only city centre clogged with traffic it wasn't designed to handle. Chaguanas mayor Faaiq Mohammed noted in December 2021 that while the borough was thriving, its commercial nexus was being crippled by traffic. Other major commercial centres, including Arima, Point Fortin, Sangre Grande and Scarborough, are plagued by similar problems.

Effective solutions will emerge from informed observation, shaped by professional town planning that makes sense of traffic flows and points of congestion, and addresses the reality of the way people use, could use or would like to use towns and cities. Ticketing and wrecking don't register on planners’ lists for dealing with traffic.

Optimising traffic lights, improving public transport, continuous monitoring of road use and street-level enforcement of traffic laws are the preferred first choices for managing traffic problems.

It’s all very well for the mayor to say there are car parks which have not been used during the pandemic, while many people worked from home, or businesses were shut down altogether. But they can’t cope with the demand when – very little having been learned or considered by way of rethinking how, where and when city-based workers do their jobs – everyone returns to work and school and business as usual resumes – literally. If not the government, then those who run businesses in the capital could take the lead.

The wrecker is a headache for city patrons, and, it seems, both the mayor and the acting CoP. So before reaching for that big stick, why not try the big think?