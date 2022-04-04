San Juan man charged with murder

Junior Toussaint. Photo courtesy TTPS.

Junior Toussaint, 26, of Bagatelle Extension, appeared before a Port of Spain magistrate on Monday charged with the murder of Neil Churchill Thomas.

A police report said Thomas was found on March 26 with multiple stab wounds at the corner of Charlotte and Duke Street, Port of Spain. He was taken to the Port of Spain General Hospital, where he died while being treated.

Police from the Port of Spain Division held Toussaint and he was later charged with murder by PC Smith of Homicide Bureau of Investigations (HBI) Region One on April 1 on advice from the Director of Public Prosecutions

Investigations were co-ordinated by officers of the HBI Region One, with the assistance of the Port of Spain Divisional Task Force.