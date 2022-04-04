Relatives of drowned Couva boy, 7: Keep us in your prayers

Asaiah Josiah. Photo source: Facebook

Relatives of Asaiah Josiah, the seven-year who drowned in Tableland last Tuesday (March 29), have thanked the public for their prayers and well-wishes.

On Monday, a relative spoke on Facebook on behalf of the Josiah family.

"I also want to especially thank all those who were tangibly supportive during the course of the last week. I will not name names, but you all know who you are. Thank you," the post said.

Asaiah’s funeral took place on Saturday at Heaven Touching Earth International Ministries in Enterprise. He was buried at the Hassarath Cemetery in Cunupia.

The Facebook post added, "Asaiah’s homegoing on Saturday was filled with loving memories and the presence of God. We ask that you continue to keep us all in your prayers. Thank you, and God bless you."

Asaiah, of Couva, was declared dead last Tuesday afternoon after being fished out of a swimming pool in Tableland, where the family was visiting relatives.

An autopsy found he had drowned. Police ruled the death an accidental drowning.