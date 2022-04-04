Relatives of dead Guyanese man seek answers

File photo

The relatives of a Guyanese man whose body was found at his Aranguez home on Friday are waiting for an autopsy to clarify the circumstances that led to his death.

Sources said Heamchand Deodat, 42, was found at his home at Rambhaju Street West at around 11 am.

Investigators suspect he may have been dead for several days.

Speaking with Newsday at the Forensic Science Centre, St James, on Monday, his widow Vallini Deodat said she could not say what may have led to her husband's death.

"The last I spoke with him was on March 28, because I was back home in Guyana.

"He said he is coming back in April, which is this month. He wanted to come back to Guyana to live, and I agreed with him and told him he should come home."

Deodat said for about two years she and her husband had been moving back and forth between their homes in Guyana and Aranguez.

North Eastern Division police are continuing enquiries.