No relative of teacher in murder-suicide comes to ID his body

IN BETTER TIMES: Omattie and Amar Deobarran in an undated family photo. -

NO RELATIVE of school teacher Amar Deobarran showed up at the Forensic Science Centre, St James on Monday to formally identify his body, as is required by law, in order for an autopsy to be done.

Deobarran, 41, is believed to have chopped his wife Omattie to death at a house in South Trace, Barrackpore on Friday night. He then took his own life by drinking poison.

On Monday, both bodies were brought to the centre for identification and then autopsy.

While relatives of the 36-year-old woman showed up to identify her body, no one from her husband's family turned up at the centre on Monday.

After Omattie's body was formally identified, it was swabbed for covid19 as per regulations, and her autopsy has been scheduled for Wednesday.

A relative, who asked not to be named, said she felt more could have been done to protect Omattie. She called on other people who may be having difficulties in their relationships, to seek help.

"Honestly, I felt they (the authorities) should have done better.

"She was allowed to go back home and when she went back home, this is when everything happened."

"They could have prevented this. She was already seeking help from the courts... all I can say is, you need to seek help and talk to people. She was doing everything she was supposed to do," the relative said.

The woman confirmed that she and her family are receiving counselling.

Police said Omattie had visited the house where she formerly lived with her husband, about a week before her murder, to collect clothes and other belongings. She was staying at the home of relatives in another part of southern Trinidad.

Police said they had no information on whether she had taken out a court-issued protection order against her husband.