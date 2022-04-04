Man shot by Princes Town cop identified, accomplice still on the run

File photo.

The man shot and killed by an off-duty policeman during a robbery attempt in Princes Town on March 26 has been identified.

Kern Wilson, 24, died on the spot outside the Stop and Go Bar on Cemetery Street off Lothian’s Road.

Wilson, also called Jack, was unemployed and lived at St Croix Road in Princes Town. Police said was on bail for robbery charges in the Arima district.

They said at around 10.35 am on March 26, the policeman, 29, from the Inter-Agency Task Force, was in the bar's car park with his wife, a policewoman.

Wilson and another man in black ski masks approached them and announced a robbery. Wilson pointed a gun at the policeman, saying: “Give me everything you have.”

Fearful for his life and others nearby, the policeman drew his gun and shot Wilson.

Wilson’s accomplice fled towards Cemetery Street.

Supt Rampath, ASP Ramaser, PCs Basdeo, Ramdath, Toondarsingh and other police visited the scene.

Funeral arrangements are being made for Wilson.

Up to Monday, Princes Town police were searching for his accomplice. Investigations are ongoing.