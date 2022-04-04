GraceKennedy donates to Living Water Community

Living Water Community representatives receiving hampers courtesy Grace Kennedy (TT) Ltd for the LWC food bank ministry. -

Amid escalating food prices, GraceKennedy (Trinidad and Tobago) Ltd (GKTT) has resumed its food drive, which became a pivotal feature of its community engagement during the covid19 pandemic.

The company is now assisting the Living Water Community (LWC) in fortifying its food bank which provides essential items to families in need. In addition to LWC, GraceKennedy also donated hampers to other members of the community, said a media release.

LWC is a Catholic ecclesiastic community, non-governmental organisation which gives aid through contributions sourced from deeds of covenant, various charitable foundations, private donations, fundraising and its bookstore and coffee shop. LWC has widened its support beyond its Catholic base to include those affected by job loss and limited resources during the last two years.

“It is sometimes heartbreaking that we can’t always give what is needed to these families, but we are doing the best we can, and we certainly cannot do so without corporate support,” LWC representative Anika Johnson said in the release.

Country manager of GraceKennedy (TT) Ltd Donald Edwards said GraceFoods Ltd is the sister company to GKMS, and food supplies would remain central to both companies’ community involvement.

“We continue to partner with Grace Foods when supporting our vulnerable communities, as food is a basic human need.”

Anyone who wants to donate to the LWC to support its food bank can visit its website at lwc-tt.com.

