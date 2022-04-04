Cunupia notch second straight win in Ascension League

CUNUPIA FC notched their second straight win in the Ascension Football League on Saturday, with a 3-1 result over Central FC in the first game of a second round double-header at the Arima Velodrome.

Veteran striker Kevon "Showtime" Woodley scored a hat-trick for Cunupia FC, who sit atop the ten-team table with six points.

In the other game on Saturday, former Trinidad and Tobago striker Jamille Boatswain netted twice as Defence Force cruised past Central Soccer World 2-0.

The weekend's round of matches began with a double-header at the La Horquetta Recreation Ground, Arima.

Terminix La Horquetta Rangers got items from Ataullah Guerra, Junior Assoon, Kadeem Corbin and Ross Russell jnr as they whipped Police 4-2. Gabriel Nanton and Mickel Gordon were the goal-getters for the lawmen.

In the latter contest on Friday, Deportivo Point Fortin and AC Port of Spain battled to a 2-2 draw. Mark Ramdeen and Akinola Gregory were on target for Deportivo Point Fortin, while Anthony Charles and Kyle Bartholomew got their names on the scoresheet for AC Port of Spain.

There was one game which was staged on Sunday at the Police Barracks, St James, with Real West Fort FC ekeing out a 1-0 win over Moruga FC.

Round Three action will take place from April 8-10.

Points Tally – 1.Cunupia FC 6; 2.Rangers 4; 3.Defence Force 4; 4.Police 3; 5.Central Soccer World 3; 6.Real West Fort FC 3; 7.AC Port of Spain 2; 8.Central FC 1; 9.Deportivo Point Fortin 1; 10.Moruga FC 0.