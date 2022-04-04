BPTT donates copier to Guayaguayare Secondary

Principal of Guayaguayare Secondary School Denzil Noel, left, celebrates BPTT’s donation of a photocopier to the school with the energy company’s community liaison co-ordinator, Matthew Pierre. -

BPTT has donated a photocopying machine to the Guayaguayare Secondary School.

This gesture is in line with BPTT’s focus on education and adds to a list of Mayaro-based projects, including the installation of SMART boards in all the local primary and secondary schools, the donation of hundreds of learning devices to students during the pandemic restrictions and the ongoing Brighter Prospects tertiary scholarship programme, said a media release.

Speaking at the delivery and installation of the unit on March 24, principal Denzil Noel expressed gratitude for the donation. “Our previous machine was inoperable, presenting a severe challenge for us and a disadvantage to the students. The machine donated by BPTT is state of the art and it’s a timely intervention as it will assist in the preparation of exam scripts, handouts and projects," he said in the release.

“We also want to incorporate the copier in the production of a school newsletter which will focus on highlighting the school while promoting literacy and self-expression. It may seem like a simple donation, but when used effectively, this copier will have an expansive impact on achieving our motto of empowerment through education,” Noel added.

BPTT community liaison co-ordinator said,“Investing in young people is an investment in the sustainability of our community and our nation’s future. From the pre-school to post-graduate level, we have supported expansive education initiatives and it is paying dividends. As a life-long resident of Mayaro, I feel great pride in supporting local businesses, going to health facilities, or visiting schools and seeing that they are being owned or staffed by students that we have supported over the years.”

Guayaguayare Secondary School has had a long history of collaboration with BPTT and includes the donation of 15 desktop units for its computer lab as well as support during the pandemic with temperature-testing devices.