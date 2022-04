Two new covid deaths, 266 cases

Image courtesy CDC

The Ministry of Health reported two more deaths and 266 new covid19 cases on Saturday.

In its 4 pm update, it said the number of deaths to date is now 3,756.

There are 6,727 active cases.

The update said there are 176 patients in hospital.

It said 50.7 per cent of the population is now fully vaccinated, with 709,263 people fully vaccinated and 690,737 who are not, and 146,079 boosters have been administered to date.