Judiciary confirms acting registrar's exit

The notice welcoming attorney Kerri-Ann Oliverie to the law firm of Al Rawi Haynes Soo Hon and Co. -

QUESTIONS have been raised surrounding the acting Registrar of the Supreme Court and her taking up a position at a Port of Spain law firm although she is said to be on vacation from the Judiciary.

On Friday, a notice welcoming acting registrar Kerri-Ann Oliverie to the firm of Al-Rawi, Haynes Soo Hon and Co surfaced while an internal memo from the Judicary suggested she was on vacation.

Judges and court staff on April 1 were informed in an internal memo that Oliverie was on vacation leave and acting deputy registrar Raymond Roberts will act in the substantive position from April 1 to May 31.

On Sunday, the Judiciary said the move was not unusual.

Friday's internal memo, signed by Court Protocol and Information manager Carl Francis, wished Oliverie “an enjoyable vacation” and also sent “every good wish” to Roberts during his acting appointment.

On Friday, sources in the Judiciary said Oliverie informed some judges she had resigned. It was also confirmed she will be joining the law firm owned by Mona Nahous Al-Rawi, wife of former attorney general, now Minister of Rural Development and Local Government Faris Al-Rawi, at which former senior State attorney Zelica Haynes-Soo Hon is also a managing partner.

The welcome notice from the firm read, “Al Rawi, Haynes Soo Hon and Co welcomes Kerri-Ann Oliverie to our team of attorneys.

“Kerri-Ann is a welcome addition to our firm and brings with her over ten years’ experience in the areas of family, probate, wills, estate planning and mediation. Kerri-Ann will lead the family, probate and estate planning section of the firm.”

While some in the Judiciary said her resignation was confirmed to them by her, others said they were under the impression she was on vacation as the internal memo suggested.

Oliverie did not respond to messages sent to her mobile number. In a statement on Sunday, the Judiciary said Oliverie tendered her resignation which formally takes effect at the end of her vacation leave. It said she sought permission to work during her vacation and this was granted.

"This is normally done and not at all unusual in the public service.

"Ms Oliverie no longer has access to any files, databases or accounts of the Judiciary with effect from the date of her leave.

As an attorney at law, she is entitled to seek and accept work where she wishes and neither the Judiciary nor the Judicial and Legal Service Commission has any say whatsoever in that regard. Unlike judges who are not permitted to practice for 10 years after demitting office, the Registrar and other judicial officers are in no way so restricted."

It also said the substantive registrar, who is also the court's marshal, was on leave and working in another judicial capacity. Registrar Nirala Bansee is serving as an acting judge in the Family Court.

The Supreme Court of Judicature Act says there “shall” be a Registrar of the Supreme Court. That person has custody of the seal of the Court of Appeal and of the High Court and of all records, documents and papers of the court.

The law also gives the Registrar the power and authority to perform duties necessary for the conduct and discharge of the Supreme Court and as directed by judges.

Among other duties, the Registrar is also responsible for the integrity of the docketing system which decides which judge is assigned to a particular case.