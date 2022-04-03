Don’t leggo your ego

Ego does not have the best reputation. Egotistical, egocentric, egomaniac: there don’t seem to be any complimentary adjectives derived from “ego.” The most common associations to be made with ego in everyday conversation are negative. Most of the time, when we talk about someone’s ego, we’re referring to it as a source of selfishness, pomposity or narcissism.

This is a little harsh. Ego is one of the three elements of the human psyche or personality as conceptualised by Freud. Those three elements are the id, the ego and the superego.

Per Freud’s influential model, the id is the instinctive part of our personality. Basic urges and needs – and the desire to see them immediately satisfied – are found in the id. (Cake! Now!)

The superego is more or less our conscience: it’s where we get our feelings of pride or shame from and where values and morals develop. (Begone, cake! Fiend with frosting!)

Ego is the mediating component: the rational, realistic element of our personality that seeks to achieve our goals as directed by the id and constrained by the superego. (Must get a handle on my cake intake; must think of my health and the need to leave cake for others.)

To simplify even further: id is what we could be – what we want at the most basic, unrefined level; superego is what we should be – the ideal to which we aspire; ego is what we are – what we actually do.

That little summary of Freudian theory is not going to pass any exams for you, but it will serve to refresh the memory about the psychological definition of ego, because from that Freudian concept and a great deal of other work in the field of psychology emerges the idea of “ego effectiveness.”

Ego effectiveness starts improving ego’s reputation. It can be a power for good. An ego successfully moderating our worst impulses and bringing us into harmony with our best self.

A couple of recently published studies – emerging from research spearheaded by Michael D Robinson, professor of psychology at North Dakota State University – have looked at how ego effectiveness might contribute to successful relationships and positive health behaviour.

Participants were presented with a number of hypothetical situations relevant to the theme of the study: a relationship dispute to resolve, for example, or a question about challenges in maintaining a healthy diet.

In each case, there was a range of potential solutions to consider and subjects were asked to identify which solution would likely be most effective. This was the “should do” response.

Next, subjects were asked to identify which solution would likely be their response to the situation. This was the “would do” response.

Those whose “should do” and “would do” responses were closely aligned were deemed to be most ego-effective: acting most closely in harmony with their ideal selves.

Additionally, the studies collected responses from people who knew the respondents – friends and family assessed how they thought the subject behaved in certain circumstances. Both studies found that those who behaved in an ego-effective manner were generally seen that way by their peers.

Unsurprisingly, ego-effective individuals were more likely to deal with problems proactively – confronting the issue head-on and constructively rather than avoiding it or letting it fester.

More surprising was the finding that in both scenarios – healthy living and relationships – the would-do-what-we-know-we-should-do people seemed to enjoy their lives more.

The health behaviour study might have found a group of generally clean-living but sullen folk, disconsolately chewing celery while dreaming of cake. But it didn’t. Instead, the study concluded the ego-effective subjects were generally happier with their lifestyles than other respondents.

They weren’t doing what they ought to do because they thought they had to, they were doing it because they wanted to – and that made them happier.

In the relationships study, the research found the more ego-effective subjects reported being more content with and committed to their relationships. Again, not because they were doing what they felt they had to do, but because they were doing what they wanted to do – and what they wanted to do was good for their relationship.

Are these fortunate souls just born this way? Maybe.

But also maybe not. In the study literature, ego-effective individuals are regarded as having “altered themselves” to bring their wants in line with their ideal selves. The suggestion is that ego-effectiveness is something we can work toward – a therapy goal, for example.

Perhaps it’s ok to let a little ego into our lives.

Remember to talk to your doctor or therapist if you want to know more about what you read here. In many cases, there’s no single solution or diagnosis to a mental health concern. Many people suffer from more than one condition.