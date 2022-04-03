Darren Bravo's 6/40 puts QPCC one-win away from Premiership final

TT's Darren Bravo. -

AN unconventional spell of 6/40 from Darren Bravo launched Queen’s Park Cricket Club (QPCC) to an emphatic eight-wicket win over PowerGen and potentially into the Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board Premiership 50-over tournament finals when round six action bowled off on Saturday.

At the Queen’s Park Oval in Port of Spain, the Parkites wreaked havoc with the ball and dismissed the visitors for 82 runs in 20.1 overs owing to a mesmermising spell from the younger Bravo.

In reply, the hosts cruised to a victorious 84/2 in just 13.5 overs to affirm their unbeaten run in the tourney thus far, and maintain their position atop the standings with one round to go on Sunday.

Batting first, PowerGen never looked settled as Bravo took five of the first six wickets and had them reeling at 47/6 after 13.4 overs. PowerGen’s Vedesh Sookhai (19) was the only batsman to get within double figures as Bravo dominated with Tion Webster (2/13) providing support.

In their turn at the crease, QPCC lost openers Jeremy Solozano (one) and Jeremy Araujo (duck) early on but Webster (68 not out) and Bravo (13 not out) also showed consistency with the bat. Webster smashed 10 fours and three sixes.

QPCC are now on 18 points after Saturday’s match and are favoured to get the better of cellar-placed Alescon Comets (five points) in their final round robin fixture on Sunday.

The top team after the round-robin stage automatically qualifies for the trophy match while the second and third-ranked teams clash in an eliminator match, with the winner moving on to the final.

In other matches, second placed Central Sports (15 pts) remain in contention for the eliminator playoff as they were led to a three–wicket win over QPCCII owing to a stellar knock of 109 not out from Lendl Simmons.

QPCC II batted first and were steered to a strong target of 322/6 by Jesse Bootan (86) and Joshua Ramdoo (78 not out). Opener Jordan Warner also scored 48 while Ricky Jaipaul (2/30) was Central Sports’ top bowler.

In reply, Central Sports batted well with opener Keagan Simmons (42) setting a good foundation for the likes of Aaron Alfred (59) and Brandon Ramdial (42) to follow.

Simmons however, took the chase to QPCC II and belted seven sixes and five fours in his unbeaten 109, which came from just 84 balls. Marlon Richards (23) and Anderson Mahase (18) also had fair contributions.

Central sports finished on 325/7 with five balls to spare. QPCC II’s Dexter Sween (2/49), Eric Garcia (2/73) and Sion Hackett (2/76) all bagged two wickets each.

The final round of matches bowl off on Sunday at varying venues from 10am.

Summarised Scores

POWERGEN 82 (20.1) – Vedesh Sookhai 19; Darren Bravo 6/40, Tion Webster 2/13 vs QPCC 84/2 (13.5) – Tion Webster 68 not out, Darren Bravo 13 not out. – QPCC won by eight wickets

QPCC II 322/6 - Jesse Bootan 86, Joshua Ramdoo 78 not out, Jordan Warner 48; Ricky Jaipaul 2/30 vs CENTRAL SPORTS 325/7 (49.1) – Lendl Simmons 109 not out, Aaron Alfred 59, Keagan Simmons 42, Brandon Ramdial 42, Marlon Richards 23, Anderson Mahase 18. – Central Sports won by three wickets

PREYSAL 127 (28.4) – Kamil Pooran 52, K Kanhai 15; V Roopnarine 4/22, J Ali 4/30 vs VICTORIA SPORTS CLUB 128/3 (21.4) – Kyle Roopchand 69, K Kanhai 33 not out. – Victoria Sports Club won by seven wickets

Sunday’s TTCB Premiership Matches

Central Sports vs FC Clarke Road – Invader’s Ground, Felicity

PowerGen vs Preysal Sports Club – PowerGen, Syne Village

Alescon Comets vs QPCC – Pierre Road Recreation Ground

QPCC II vs Victoria Sports Club – Queen’s Park Oval, Port of Spain.