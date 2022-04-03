Caricom and Canada discuss challenges facing the region

Foreign and Caricom Affairs Minister Dr Amery Browne. - File photo/Jeff Mayers

FOREIGN AFFAIRS Minister Dr Amery Browne recently participated in the second Caricom- Canada Foreign Ministers’ group meeting at which the “dynamic partnership between Caricom and Canada” was reaffirmed, a release from his ministry said on Sunday.

The meeting, held virtually, was co-chaired by Belize’s Foreign Affairs, Trade and Immigration Minister Eamon Courtenay and Melanie Joly, Canada’s Foreign Affairs Minister.

The release said Caricom and Canada also renewed their commitment to joint action to address the challenges facing the region including climate change and the war in Ukraine.

“Discussions focused on regional security and stability, with Minister Browne speaking on behalf of the region on the topics of strengthening the ongoing collaboration between Caricom member states and Canada in the areas of border security, combatting drug and human trafficking as well as the impact of natural disasters on the region.”

The release also said the meeting identified areas of cooperation in the joint advocacy for the needs of the Caribbean Small Island Developing States (SIDS), tackling development challenges, strengthening democracy and promoting shared values.

“One of these key areas is leading on global efforts on financing for development and advancing the sustainable development goals.”

The ministry said ministers discussed building a resilient and sustainable economic recovery following the onset of the covid19 pandemic, with particular attention being paid to the Caricom’s ability to access concessional financing for development projects and reducing the debt burden.

They also identified increased trade and investment between Canada and Caricom as one of the methods to stimulate economic growth and development, with an emphasis on sustainability, green infrastructure, agriculture, technology and energy, all of which will be reflected in an upcoming Canada Caricom trade mission.

At the meeting, another major initiative decided on was to begin preparations for a joint commission to serve as a permanent mechanism that will define formally the relationship between Canada and Caricom while advancing collaboration and cooperation.

It is expected that this joint commission will be launched at the summit later this year.