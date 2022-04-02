Use the school vacation wisely

Minister of Education Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly - Jeff Mayers

ON THE one hand, it can only be a good thing that all students will be able to return to physical classrooms come April 19. Online classes have been detrimental to the interests of most. The faster we return to real-life classes, the better.

On the other hand, there is a clear need for the Ministry of Education and denominational bodies to address the concerns being raised by stakeholders for a safe environment to be put in place.

We hope the coming vacation period will be taken as an opportunity to address such concerns.

They are serious ones. The continued need for physical distancing has led to questions about school layouts.

Sharon Mangroo, CEO of the Catholic Education Board of Management (CEBM), has said stakeholders are still unsure what the situation will be when schools fully reopen, because the current draft ministerial guidelines are not quite clear on how to mitigate physical distancing.

“We’re hoping for feedback,” she said on Thursday. “It’s one of the things we’re asking for feedback on.”

A similar view was echoed by Vijay Maharaj, the general secretary of the Sanatan Dharma Maha Sabha (SDMS). He said the 44-page draft from the ministry mentioned very little about physical-distancing protocols.

“I suspect the ministry would want to meet with stakeholders to ask our views,” he said, adding stakeholders have already been asked to submit their views on how the reopening should be handled.

But the need to review physical layouts is just one part of the overall retrofitting that has to occur in the education sector.

While the requirement for physical distancing – which will admittedly be a challenge in many schools – is most immediate, there have long been issues relating to disability access and levels of support staff.

There are calls for consideration of whether classes should be phased in, and whether student attendance staggered. Alongside such matters, the need to holistically address the problems that all students face in the classroom should also be on the table. Staggering classes might allow more room for special needs to be catered for.

The ultimate goal is to make the learning experience comfortable and to ensure all students have equal access. They can only do so in a safe environment conducive to learning. That means more than paying attention to the bare minimum of public-health protocols.

It also includes, for instance, proper infrastructure and adequate security arrangements – perpetual bugbears that the State has had to grapple with and must grapple with this Easter.

Stakeholders have also cited the lingering issue of vaccination for children under 12, a measure they wish to see clarified.

For now, it is clear that while schoolchildren will be enjoying their holidays, the authorities have their work cut out for them.